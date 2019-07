ORLANDO, Fla. -- A sweet treat led to an even sweeter smile for one good boy.Dallas, a golden retriever, stopped to watch a confectioner working her magic on candy apples at Disney World in Florida.Dallas' owner posted this video of his dog's reaction on Facebook with the caption, "Would ya look at that!?"Dallas put his paws on the store front to get a closer look at the sugary concoction being spun to perfection, tongue hanging out of his mouth.Turns out, not even a canine can say no to a little sugar.