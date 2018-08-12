CARR FIRE

Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by Cal Fire firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

By ABC7.com staff
REDDING, Calif. --
It's a story showing how first responders go beyond the call of duty.

Cal Fire on Saturday posted photos online with the words "after a father informed his daughter that her fish "Grant" was likely dead, both were in for quite a shock when they returned home to a note and well-fed fish!"

Thanks to Cal Fire Engine 1489 and Corning police, "Grant" was eating plenty while his owners were evacuated in Northern California's Carr Fire.



The Carr Fire, near Redding, has burned over 186,000 acres and is 55 percent contained.

The touching Cal Fire Facebook post also reminded homeowners to have a plan for pets when evacuating.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishcal firefirefightersbuzzworthyCarr Firefeel goodanimalsanimals in perilpetsgood newsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bear burned in Carr Fire undergoes unique therapy
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
CARR FIRE
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter assigned to Carr Fire in Shasta County killed in traffic accident
Bear burned in Carr Fire undergoes unique therapy
More Carr Fire
PETS & ANIMALS
New York City pit bull's vicious attack of small dog caught on camera
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
23 rescued French bulldog puppies brought to Chicago for adoption
How to protect your pet from tick-borne diseases
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Teen arrested for DUI after deadly Walnut Creek crash
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
Charlottesville rallies held on anniversary of violent clashes
North Berkeley BART station reopens after major medical emergency
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Man arrested for 4th DUI after deadly Oakland crash
Charlottesville anniversary protests start with heavy police presence in DC
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Show More
Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
SF Giants retire Barry Bonds' No. 25 in AT&T Park ceremony
Day 2 of Outside Lands music festival wraps with Florence and the Machine
Fragments of plane stolen from Seattle airport scattered after crash
More News