Certain dog food linked to serious form of canine heart disease

The FDA is warning dog owners about a link between certain dog food brands and a serious form of canine heart disease.

The FDA investigated more than 500 reports of the life-threatening disease, canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) and its possible link to certain kinds of dog food.

The FDA identified these dog food brands as the top-three most frequently reported DCM cases:

  • Acana

  • Zignature

  • Taste of the Wild


The FDA also said dry food formulations have by far the most reported cases of DCM.

DCM was most frequently seen in Golden Retrievers, followed by mixed breeds and Labrador Retrievers.

The FDA report hasn't concluded how certain diets may be associated with DCM in some dogs.

