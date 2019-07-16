Humboldt Park, Chicago alligator finally caught after a week of evading trappers

Leadership from Chicago Animal Care and Control and the Chicago Park District confirmed the gator was safely and humanely caught about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot ordered authorities to close off the area near the lagoon as part of their efforts to catch the alligator.
Officers turned away park goers and stopped all through traffic on the east side of Humboldt Park and city crews put up miles of fencing to keep people out.
Several trappers were called in to catch the non-native creature that's been lurking in the lagoon for at least a week, likely illegally dumped by its owner. The city called in some "gator aid" from Florida, hiring Frank Robb out of St. Augustine, who's already deep in the hunt for the five footer.
Robb scoured the lagoon and ended up finding the gator on the northwest side of the lagoon on the island portion.
"Saw his eye shine and caught him on the fishing rod," Robb said. "It was a matter of finding him."
"Alligator do not make good pets," said park officials.
Just landed and found out I gotta alligator— Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) July 10, 2019
"It's been a good conversation piece, but I really hope they are able to deal with it in a humane manner and the alligator gets to stay alive and live a happy life," said biker Blake Rhein.
Chicago Animal Care and Control said it's likely that residents who have been watching from the lagoon banks have been influencing the animal's behavior, possibly making it harder to catch.
"The City of Chicago is taking the necessary steps to safely and humanely capture the alligator, which means keeping the lagoon and surrounding areas as calm and quiet as possible," said Kelley Gandurski, Executive Director of Chicago Animal Care and Control. "It is likely that residents who have been watching from the lagoon banks and paths in the park have been influencing the animal's behavior. We are taking these steps in an attempt to create an environment that lends to the animal's safe capture so we can quickly re-open the entire park to activity."
The boathouse parking lot, all pedestrian paths within the park and bounded by Humboldt Park Drive, Division Street, California Avenue and North Avenue are closed until further notice. All access to North Luis Munoz Marin Drive east of North Humboldt Park Drive is also closed.
Meanwhile, the west half of the park remains open.
It is a misdemeanor to have a pet alligator in the state of Illinois, and it is also illegal to release a pet into a public park.
Kelley Gandurski, executive director of Chicago Animal Care and Control, said she appreciates Chicagoans' concerns for the welfare of the gator. She hopes to see the same interest in cats and dogs at CACC.
"Chicago's homeless animals that will make good pets need you too," she said.
A Chicago police investigation into who released the alligator is ongoing.
Reptile expert Jim Nesci spoke with ABC7 from his home in southwest suburban Mokena with his friend Bubba.