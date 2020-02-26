Pets & Animals

Puppy who can't walk, friend of pigeon who can't fly, gets mini-wheelchair

AMHERST, NH -- New Hampshire pet mobility company Walkin' Pets has donated a mini-wheelchair to a puppy unable to walk after a video of the puppy making friends with a pigeon unable to fly went viral.

RELATED: Disabled puppy and pigeon become besties at rescue shelter, becoming an internet sensation

Herman the pigeon and Lundy the puppy formed an unlikely friendship, a chihuahua who cannot walk and a pigeon who cannot fly, WMUR reported.

The Mia Foundation, a rescue organization in Rochester, New York that rehabilitates animals with birth defects and physical deformities, brought the two together.

The foundation was sent a mini-wheelchair by Amherst-based Walkin' Pets. The wheelchair is small enough to fit the 2-pound puppy.

Now mobile and able to walk for the first time, Lundy is looking for his forever home. For adoption details, contact the Mia Foundation.

To donate to Walkin' Pets and help out animals like Lundy, visit HPETS.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshireanimal rescueusaanimalcute animalsu.s. & worldpuppy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Castro Valley deadly hit-and-run suspect out on bail
Bay Area workers get tax statements from employers that didn't hire them
Pete Buttigieg's fight to win the moderate vote in CA
A Day On BART 2020: What riding the trains is really like
'32 Seconds: A Deadly Night in Rome'
San Leandro BART fare evaders still getting by
EXCLUSIVE: Oprah talks to ABC7 about Outdoor Afro
Show More
Calls for hate crime investigation after SF elderly man attacked
Without Warning: Smoke detector issues rampant at Bay Area public housing complexes
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
AccuWeather forecast: Near record warmth continues today
More TOP STORIES News