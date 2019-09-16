Emu leads CHP on chase along Highway 99 in Madera County before being captured

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. -- California authorities have captured an emu after the flightless fugitive led officers down a highway.The Fresno Bee reported Friday that the bird was apprehended following a brief pursuit by California Highway Patrol officers.Authorities say officers responded to a report that an ostrich was wandering along the right-hand shoulder of U.S. Highway 99 northwest of Fresno.Authorities say Madera County Animal Services took the bird into custody uninjured.Officers say they do not know whether the emu escaped a nearby farm or a moving vehicle.Animal experts say the flightless native Australian birds can sprint at up to 30 mph (48 kph) and trot quickly for longer distances.Emus are the second-largest birds in the world behind the ostrich.