OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- CHP Officer Kittle rescued a kitten on his first day on the job.The CHP posted a picture on Instagram describing what happened on June 29. On Ofc. Kittle's final call of the day, he responded to a kitten on Interstate 880 near 16th Street. Officer Kittle and his field training officer had to stop traffic to catch the kitten, which had run under their patrol vehicle.Ofc. Kittle managed to grab the little feline before it ran into the engine compartment.The kitten was taken to the East Bay SPCA Oakland Adoption Center.