Comfort dog found, reunited with Iraq veteran owner in Fairfield

Today, Dana canvassed the neighborhood with flyers, hoping for help. It includes a photo from a camera in the store, given to Dana, then us. As seen on the flyer, it shows the woman who witnesses say took her dog. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/QRBpUhPnVu — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 3, 2018

Nala and another family dog had broken out of the family backyard. Video from this AM/PM shows the dogs playing with customers. One of them read the collar and called. The other put Nala in her car and drove off. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/HpLrkPWZWS — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 3, 2018

We rarely do a missing or stolen pet story, but when it's the comfort dog for an Iraq veteran with PTSD, yes. Dana Martinez believes someone stole her German Shepherd, Nala, from a gas station in Fairfield. #abc7now She's a mess right now. pic.twitter.com/UpGrQviH9w — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 3, 2018

Nala, a German Shepherd allegedly stolen from a Fairfield gas station has been found and reunited with her owner, an Iraq war veteran."I cried all of Saturday, Saturday night, most of yesterday," said Dana Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran who dodged mortars in Iraq. She was absolutely heartbroken after her comfort dog disappeared.She took to the streets to find the dog, which she referred to as, "family."Thankfully, Fairfield police put an alert out about Nala and the dog ended up being found and returned to Martinez.She thanked ABC7 News for the report, and is happy to have her beloved pup back.