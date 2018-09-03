PETS & ANIMALS

Comfort dog found, reunited with Iraq veteran owner in Fairfield

Nala the dog appears in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Nala, a German Shepherd allegedly stolen from a Fairfield gas station has been found and reunited with her owner, an Iraq war veteran.

"I cried all of Saturday, Saturday night, most of yesterday," said Dana Martinez, a U.S. Army veteran who dodged mortars in Iraq. She was absolutely heartbroken after her comfort dog disappeared.

RELATED: Iraq veteran mourns apparent theft of comfort dog in Fairfield

She took to the streets to find the dog, which she referred to as, "family."

Thankfully, Fairfield police put an alert out about Nala and the dog ended up being found and returned to Martinez.

She thanked ABC7 News for the report, and is happy to have her beloved pup back.
