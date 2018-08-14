PET ADOPTION

South Bay community cat garden helps separate 'fake ferals' from colonies

A cat observes the world from a parking lot in Milpitas, Calif. on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) --
It's estimated that Santa Clara County has a feral cat population of 125,000 and that's an old figure.

The Humane Society of Silicon Valley, which is privately funded, is working to separate "fake ferals" from cat colonies.

These are domesticated cats that hang out with ferals to get free food, then start to adopt feral habits.

The Humane Society is working to rehab these fakers so they can get forever homes. It has adopted out over 200 of them to be garden cats over the past four years. In some cases, they're trained to be sociable and become family house cats.

The HSSV has a special garden where feral cats begin a lengthy acclimation to non-feral ways. Staff and volunteers coax the cats to interact with humans and to lose their skittishness. They're allowed to hide and roam freely, and there are times when you don't see them at all.

