Coyote Spotted Running Along San Francisco Streets

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An unusual sight in San Francisco on Tuesday. A woman posted a photo on Nextdoor of a coyote out in broad daylight.
Erica Sandberg wrote the coyote was "dashing down the street" near Larkin St. and Broadway in Russian Hill. Sandberg wrote the coyote almost got hit by a car.
Sandberg says she called San Francisco Animal Care & Control, which officials say is the right thing to do.
Experts say despite frequent photos of coyotes in San Francisco, it may be the same coyotes over and over again. San Francisco's Department of the Environment estimates there may be around 20 coyotes in the city.
Animal Care and Control officials advise residents who encounter a coyote to yell, wave their hands in the air or throw small rocks to frighten the animal but not injure it.
