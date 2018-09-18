Coyotes spotted near Lafayette Park in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Wild coyotes have been spotted in the center of San Francisco.
Two of the animals were seen near Lafayette Park in Pacific Heights Monday morning.
Kim Oksenberg took several photos of the coyote around 8 a.m. She tells ABC7 that the coyote was initially alone but it was joined by its partner a few minutes later.
According to Larkspur based "Project Coyote," pups that were born in April are now branching out and looking for their own areas - so you may see more in open space and green areas. They warn that dog owners should keep animals on a leash and pick up small dogs if you see a coyote in the area.
For more information on coyotes and what to do if you see one, go to The Project Coyote website