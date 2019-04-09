Crews rescue horse that fell into backyard pool in Chester County, Pa.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A large rescue team responded this weekend to save a horse that fell into a backyard pool in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
It happened behind a home on Lionville Station Road in Uwchlan Township.
Photos of the rescue were posted on Facebook by the Po-Mar-Lin Fire Company.
The horse had to be sedated and then put into a sling to be hoisted out of the water.
Luckily, the horse only suffered minor injuries.
