Love-struck crocodiles named Will, Kate welcome new hatchlings

A wildlife center in Australia had its own "royal" arrival 10 weeks ago when two of its saltwater crocodiles, named Will and Kate, welcomed new hatchlings.

DARWIN, Australia (KGO) --
A wildlife center in Darwin, Australia had its own "royal" arrival after two of its saltwater crocodiles, named Will and Kate, welcomed new hatchlings 10 weeks ago.

"Kate and Will are two long-term residents of Crocosaurus Cove in Darwin and are just as loved as their British counterparts," said employees with Crocosaurus Cove in an announcement.

William is in his early 40s and Kate is in her 50s, according to Crocosaurus Cove.

Their story traces back to 1991, when they started to breed together, according to the center. They were renamed after their British counterparts became engaged in 2010.

"We don't know exactly when Kate laid her eggs in 2017, but she started gaining weight and preparing her nest around September," said employees with Crocosaurus Cove. "Saltwater crocodiles, especially moms who have just laid their eggs, are incredibly territorial and Kate fiercely protected her nest."

