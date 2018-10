Can you love too much? A new underwater video shows a curious seal cuddling up to a diver in England.Ben Burville recently "sealed" a new friendship with a playful pal in the waters off the Farne islands, Northumberland.Burville shared video of the unbelievable encounter on his Twitter page, showing the seal smothering him with attention.He told Storyful he recorded the touching moment with a very attentive seal on October 7, and joked, "My #divebuddy kindly checks that my #scubadiving mask fits correctly."