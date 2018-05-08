ANIMAL NEWS

Customers startled by snake on man's head at Houston pizza shop

EMBED </>More Videos

Customers startled by snake on man's head at local pizza shop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Customers at Luigi's Pizza were in for a major surprise when they visited the pizza shop Sunday afternoon.

ABC13 reporter Christine Dobbyn was among customers who became startled when they spotted the snake hanging out on top of its owner's head.


Dobbyn and her photographer Anthony Reed were stopping to get lunch after a story, when Dobbyn spotted the snake out of the corner of her eye. She said she was only feet away from the foot-long snake and quickly backed away.

Other customers spotted the snake lingering on its owner's head and neck as well, making it the biggest attraction of the night.

Dobbyn says many people went up to the snake's owner and asked him friendly questions.

Our news crew says people were excited and astonished to see how well behaved the animal was. It's not immediately clear if any complaints were made.

RELATED: Mexican authorities rescue tiger cub found in shipping container

Click here for more stories and videos related to animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssnakepizzabizarrebuzzworthycaught on camerau.s. & worldanimal newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News