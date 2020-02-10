Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin can't stop staring at curious service dog through aquarium window

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An adorable interaction between two very different species that was captured on camera, is now capturing hearts.

On Feb. 2, Leo the 2-year-old service dog took a trip to a Florida aquarium.

That's where he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the glass, Hope couldn't stop staring at Leo, who appeared to be very happy with and intrigued by her company.

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

More than once, the two brought their faces right up to the window and just sat there smiling at each other.

The pup's owner posted to Instagram saying that Leo "LOVED" Hope and the two communicated in a "sweet way."



She told Storyful, "It seemed to me as though my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating. Leo at first had no idea what he was looking at and seemed a little startled."

She continued to say that "the most incredible thing happened" was when Leo gazed upon the dolphin and instantly became calm.

Watch the video above to see for yourself!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogswild animalscute animalsu.s. & worlddolphinservice animal
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF Public Works director Mohammed Nuru resigns following arrest
Cleanup underway in Castro Valley following powerful wind storm
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Passion drives story telling for 3 Bay Area filmmakers
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Show More
Coronavirus breakthrough could help curb virus' spread
7 On Your Side, experts to hold tax hotline to answer questions Wednesday
1 killed, 1 injured in Oakland house fire
'Upset' on unit caused flaring at Chevron Refinery, officials say
BART launches new ambassador program to address passenger safety
More TOP STORIES News