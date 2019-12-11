christmas

Dairy Christmas! Cows model festive holiday sweaters

ST. SAVIOUR, Jersey -- A dairy farmer from St Saviour, Jersey, is dressing her cows in matching Christmas sweaters to celebrate the holiday season.

Jersey farmer Becky Houze worked with Visit Jersey to create the festive footage, which featured five of her cows - Carol, Holly, Mary, Noelle, and Mariah Dairy - donning adorable Yuletide sweaters.

"We love Christmas at the farm. If I had it my way, we'd play Christmas carols from October! This year we took the opportunity to 'cast off' an all new look for the girls to help get into the festive spirit by creating matching Christmas jumpers," Houze said in a press release.

"It took a while to cow-ordinate the right design, but we think we've landed on a look worthy of the cream of the crop. With just days to go until Santa comes to town, we've definitely got the Christmas feeling."
