Dead whale washes ashore in Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A dead whale has washed ashore at Pedro Point near Linda Mar State Beach in Pacifica.This is the 10th whale found dead on Bay Area beaches in the past few months. The most recent was a grey whale that washed up at San Francisco's Ocean Beach.The Chronicle reports the unusually large death toll is happening because there is too little food to support the giant mammals. It says starving whales are taking a dangerous detour into the San Francisco Bay to seek sustenance.