Denver Zoo welcomes baby Linne's two-toed sloth

DENVER -- The Denver Zoo finally got to say hello to the newest member of its family last week.
A long-awaited baby Linne's two-toed sloth was born on Thursday, April 11, to 23-year-old Charlotte and her mate, 28-year-old Elliot, zoo officials said.
This sloth is the second born to the couple in as many years. Charlotte and Elliot had Baby Ruth in January 2018.
The sex of the newborn sloth has not yet been determined, and he or she doesn't have a name yet, but the veterinary team said the sloth is "very healthy."
Charlotte and her new baby spending lots of quality time resting and bonding in their Bird World habitat, with baby hanging on tight to mom. Elliot and Baby Ruth are currently off-exhibit to give them space.
Zoo officials announced Charlotte's pregnancy in December 2018. They estimated the new baby would be born in January 2019, but sloth due dates can be difficult to determine, since breeding is rarely observed and sloths are mostly active at night.
Linne's two-toed sloths can sleep 15-20 hours a day, according to the zoo. They maintain such a sedentary lifestyle that algae grows on their fur. They grow to be 20-26 inches long and can weigh between 8 and 20 pounds.
The zoo said sloths have weak hind legs, so they crawl to get around. Fun fact: they're also good swimmers.
The best time to come see mom and baby at the Bird World habitat is in the late afternoon. If you do, keep your voices down - the baby sloth is still adjusting to the outside!
