Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver

DENVER -- Exercising is hard enough, but now, people near Denver have to deal with another obstacle: a dive-bombing bird who likes to swoop down and attack joggers, walkers and runners who pass by.

Victims of the bird say besides the dive-bomb, the animal also makes a strange noise just before striking.

"It's sort of like a warning but unfortunately some of them don't see it," one resident said.

An expert says while the bird's behavior isn't common, it's probably just protecting a nest.
