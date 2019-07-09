Dive-bombing bird attacking joggers near Denver

DENVER -- Exercising is hard enough, but now, people near Denver have to deal with another obstacle: a dive-bombing bird who likes to swoop down and attack joggers, walkers and runners who pass by.Victims of the bird say besides the dive-bomb, the animal also makes a strange noise just before striking."It's sort of like a warning but unfortunately some of them don't see it," one resident said.An expert says while the bird's behavior isn't common, it's probably just protecting a nest.