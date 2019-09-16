Pets & Animals

Diver surrounded by manta rays in Australia: VIDEO

NINGALOO REEF, Western Australia (KGO) -- A diver got up close and personal with some manta rays while snorkeling in Ningaloo Reef, Western Austrlia.

Videographer Scott Slawinski captured drone footage, where you can see diver Nush Freedman surrounded by the rays.

Slawinski posted video of the encounter to the Facebook page for his company, Base Imagery, saying the manta rays were "friendly."

National Geographic says manta rays use creative ways to gather their food, including following each other in a circle to create a "cyclone effect" to trap food.

It isn't known whether that's what the rays were trying to do in this video, but fortunately for Freedman, they're considered to be harmless to humans.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsaustraliaanimal newsoceansu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big rig crash, fuel spill causes traffic nightmare on NB I-680
AccuWeather Forecast: Wet morning, dry and breezy afternoon
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
WATCH IN 60: Rain clearing later today, Trump to visit Bay Area, new Tartine location
13-month-old baby found dead in Santa Rosa home, police say drugs involved
President Trump expected in Bay Area tomorrow
Christie Brinkley breaks arm, daughter Sailor to take place on 'DWTS'
Show More
Body found in SJ building burned in possible arson fire, source says
Propane explosion kills firefighter, injures 6 others
K-pop sensation BTS is back
16-year-old killed, 2 teens injured in Novato car crash
10-year-old Texas girl dies after contracting brain-eating amoeba
More TOP STORIES News