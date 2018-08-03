CUTE ANIMALS

Dog celebrates becoming of age with quinceanera

EMBED </>More Videos

Owner throws quinceanera for dog

Lupita Conchita is not your average Texas dog. So it stands to reason she should be celebrated in a special way.

You may have partied at many quinceaneras, but this one was unlike those.

RELATED: Dog turns into thief to get his skateboard kicks in San Francisco

Over the weekend, Lupita's owner threw her a quinceanera to celebrate her 15th birthday and 'coming of age.' (You'll have to do the math to figure out Lupita's age in 'dog years.')

Like every quinceanera honoree, Lupita wore her princess tiara and puffy dress proudly. She had cupcakes and flowers all with a very cute pink theme fit for a princess.

Her owner's cousin took to Twitter to share the now-viral images of the memorable night.

Since it was posted, the tweet has nearly 60,000 likes, including a few congratulatory messages.

Even though some puppies were sad to miss the invitation, there's always next year's Sweet 16!

Click here for more stories related to cute animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogLatinoquinceaneratexas newspartybuzzworthydistractioncute animalsu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog turns into thief to get his skateboard kicks in SF
CUTE ANIMALS
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
This kangaroo just can't figure out how a swing works
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
361 golden retrievers assemble in Scottish Highlands
More cute animals
PETS & ANIMALS
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
Birth of baby rhino catches visitors by surprise
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
LA city animal shelters full to capacity
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Office pool claims massive Mega Millions jackpot
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
Show More
Almost 400 sick from McDonald's salad parasite
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
'Crazy Rich Asians' director grew up around dad's world-famous Los Altos restaurant
Girl who went missing from DC airport found safe in Queens, NY
Accident involving motorcycle and big rig cleared from Bay Bridge
More News