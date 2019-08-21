Dog collapses from heat stroke in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGO) -- Another heatwave around the corner for the Bay Area and this serves as a good reminder to be careful out there- and to keep an eye on kids and pets.The San Diego Humane Society shared video of a dog that collapsed on a trail because of heat stroke. It was 89 degrees at the time.The dog was panting heavily-- a sign of heatstroke. It also had separating pads-- another reminder their paws are sensitive especially when the ground is hot.The dog was rescued and treated for heat exhaustion-- it's now home with its owner.The San Diego Humane Society says it is never a good idea to heavily exercise a dog when the temperature climbs above 70 degrees.