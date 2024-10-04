Dog comes to the rescue of 84-year-old owner, leads police to home

A cop was patrolling the woods when he found the dog in the middle of the road.

A 13-year-old rescue dog has saved its 84-year-old owner after leading deputies to the injured man in his own home, police said.

The incident occurred on Sept. 25 when Deputy Wright of the Stevens County Sheriff's Office in Washington was patrolling a rural wooded area and came upon a dog -- later named as 13-year-old Gita -- just sitting in the middle of the roadway with no residences or people nearby, according to a statement detailing the strange event from the Stevens County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Stevens County Sheriff's Office

"Wright tried to get the dog into his vehicle so he could attempt to find the owner, but the dog would not get in his vehicle. Wright proceeded to check the surrounding area residences within a mile and could not find the owner," authorities said.

Sensing something amiss, Wright went back to the dog which was now laying on the centerline of the road, police said.

"He tried to get the dog off the roadway, and it took off up a slightly travelled, unmarked roadway. Wright followed the dog, and it led him to a small summer cabin," authorities continued.

Wright began checking around the area and ended up discovering an elderly male laying on the ground calling for help just a short distance from the cabin.

"The 84-year-old-male, who also had other medical conditions needing regular medications, had fallen and injured his leg. He had laid there for hours and may have had serious consequences if he had not been found," police said.

It turns out that the man's dog, Gita, is "a 13-year-old rescue dog and best friend of the gentleman in trouble," according to Steven County Sheriff's Office.

"We credit Gita for saving his life that day. The loyalty and heroism of our furry friends never cease to amaze us," authorities said.