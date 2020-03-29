Pets & Animals

Colorado dog delivers groceries to neighbor in need during COVID-19 stay-at-home-order

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- During these unprecedented times, communities all over the world are coming together to help out one another in amazing ways.

This was the case when Colorado woman, Karen Evelth, decided to train her dog to deliver her neighbor's groceries so she wouldn't have to leave the house, KRDO reported.

Renee Hellman has COPD and other medical conditions that make her a prime target for the COVID-19 virus, so Evelth decided to come up with a creative solution.

"Karen's a great neighbor, she watches out for me," Hellman said.

Evelth trained her dog, Sundance also known as Sunny, to fetch Hellman's grocery list everyday. Then every night, he brings the groceries back over to her.

"He just did it, it was, all of a sudden, and he was here, so it was wonderful," Hellman said.

It started out as a test run but Sunny quickly showed how much he wanted help!

"She could not believe it, she always runs to the window to see that 'oh my God I can't believe he did it again, and again, and again'," Evelth said.

Evelth said Sunny has been doing grocery runs for a few weeks and they'll keep it going as long as they have to.

"He does get his treats, he's motivated by those for sure. But he's really special to me, and I'd be lost without him because he helps me so much, so I wanted him to help other people," Evelth said. "That's exactly what he did. Pretty proud."

Evelth and Hellman both said it goes to show that pets can help during a time in need too.

"We have to have something fun in our lives, and this is definitely fun," Hellman said.
