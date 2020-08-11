Pets & Animals

Dog dies at North Carolina vet hospital after testing positive for coronavirus

RALEIGH -- A dog that passed away in North Carolina after demonstrating signs of respiratory distress has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans, officials said.

According to health officials, a client arrived at the North Carolina State University Veterinary Hospital on August 3 with their dog, who was demonstrating signs of respiratory distress with onset earlier that day.

The dog later died from its illness.

The client told staff that a member of the family had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative.

RELATED: Social distancing applies to pets too, CDC says

Samples collected from the dog were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus and were then sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories for testing.

Those tests confirmed a positive result, according to health officials.

A necropsy was performed to try to determine the animal's state of health at the time of death and the cause of death. The investigation is still ongoing.

"Based on the information available, the risk of animals spreading the virus to people is considered to be low," Dr. Carl Williams, State Public Health Veterinarian, said in a news release.

If pet owners are concerned about the health of their dog, they should contact their veterinarian and discuss the dog's symptoms before bringing them to the veterinarian office.

RELATED: Chapel Hill dog that tested positive for COVID-19 probably never really had the virus, USDA reports

According to the CDC and the United States Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, there is currently no evidence that pets play a significant role in spreading the virus.

"There is no indication at this time that dogs can transmit the virus to other animals, so there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare," said NC State Veterinarian Doug Meckes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnorth carolinahealthcoronaviruspetsdogcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: SF mayor to give COVID-19, budget update
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
WATCH TODAY: Contra Costa Co. supervisors to vote on CARES Act funds
31st annual PBWC goes virtual
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Multi-vehicle crash snarls morning traffic on Bay Bridge
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Woman with 88 great grandchildren turns 100
EDD: The most commonly asked questions for 7 On Your Side
Coronavirus reemerges in New Zealand after 102 days
More TOP STORIES News