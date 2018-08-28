CUTE ANIMALS

Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with

It was a canine versus crustacean showdown in Massachusetts! (Photo by Gabrielle Gould)

NANTUCKET, Mass. (KGO) --
Miss Moo the bull terrier apparently was confused when coming face-to-face for the first time with some live lobsters in Nantucket.

The dog barked and sniffed the critters, trying to figure out what exactly it was dealing with.

Someone suggested taking the rubber bands off the lobsters' claws to see what would happen.

