Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with

NANTUCKET, Mass. (KGO) --It was a canine versus crustacean showdown in Massachusetts!
Miss Moo the bull terrier apparently was confused when coming face-to-face for the first time with some live lobsters in Nantucket.
RELATED: Adorable rescue duck can't stop quacking for joy when owner comes home
The dog barked and sniffed the critters, trying to figure out what exactly it was dealing with.
Someone suggested taking the rubber bands off the lobsters' claws to see what would happen.
For more stories and videos about cute animals, visit this page.