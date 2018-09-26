DOG

Dog gets new 3-D printed skull after tumor surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Patches got a 3D printed titanium plate.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A beloved pet has a new lease on life thanks to 3-D printing technology.

Nine-year-old Patches' skull is now patched up with a 3-D printed titanium plate after had had a tumor removed.

RELATED: Burger King offers free cheeseburgers to terminally ill dog

The tumor was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket, so doctors created the plate to replace the 70 percent of her skull that was removed with the tumor.

She's now cancer free.

Two surgeons from the University of Guelph's Ontario Veterinary College and Cornell University in New York teamed up for the procedure.

For more stories related to animals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalstumor3D printingdogu.s. & worldanimal newsanimalsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOG
Man pleads for help after service dog is shot on Oakland freeway
Service dog shot on Oakland freeway dies
Rescued dog climbed onto kitchen counter to escape Florence flooding
Stray dogs rescued from I-580 in Oakland
More dog
PETS & ANIMALS
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Report: 47 dogs reported dead due to PetSmart grooming across US
Retired teacher goes viral for napping with shelter cats
As great white sharks make annual return to SF coast, officials have a warning
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
New details on Blasey Ford's testimony ahead of Senate hearing
Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco could be closed for another week
WATCH TOMORROW: Kavanaugh, Blasey Ford Senate hearing
Sea lion flings octopus at kayaker in New Zealand
Timeline of SF Salesforce Transit Center shutdown raising questions
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Claude, the albino alligator's, dramatic arrival at the Cal Academy
Christine Blasey Ford releases full statement ahead of hearing
Cancer diagnosis delays murder trial for wealthy Peninsula heiress
Show More
Uber driver stabbed in San Jose road rage incident
Transit Center mystery: Is it the steel, welds or design? UC professor weighs in
Students offering up real-world solutions at Dreamforce
Trump says his past accusers influence his thinking on Kavanaugh
Burst water pipe? Woman told to wait a week for plumber
More News