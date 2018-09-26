Dog gets new 3-D printed skull after tumor surgery

A beloved pet has a new lease on life thanks to 3-D printing technology.Nine-year-old Patches' skull is now patched up with a 3-D printed titanium plate after had had a tumor removed.The tumor was pushing dangerously close to her brain and eye socket, so doctors created the plate to replace the 70 percent of her skull that was removed with the tumor.She's now cancer free.Two surgeons from the University of Guelph's Ontario Veterinary College and Cornell University in New York teamed up for the procedure.