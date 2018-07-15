U.S. & WORLD

Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game

Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on July 15, 2018. (WPVI)

A dog in Arizona who was hailed a hero for saving his owner from a rattlesnake's bite recently got a special honor at a Major League Baseball game.

Todd the Golden Retriever puppy heroically stood between his owner and the snake, resulting in him getting bit right on his face.
RELATED: Golden retriever shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
Paula Godwin praised her dog Todd as a hero for leaping between her and a lunging snake while they were on a hike recently in Arizona.



The mostly healed Todd got quite the honor at an Arizona Diamondbacks pre-game ceremony.

The six-month-old pup word a Diamondbacks jersey during the "dog days of summer" game.

The irony wasn't lost on his owner.
"I think it's kind of ironic the Diamondbacks are honoring him, since a diamondback bit him."

While Todd did not throw out the first pitch, his owner says that's okay he'd probably be a better fetcher anyway.
