Pets & Animals

Dog rescued after being buried alive on Hawaii beach

A dog was rushed to a veterinary clinic after it was buried alive on the beach, according to officials in Hawaii.

It happened on July 9 on the beach on the Hawaiian island of O'ahu.

The animal rescue group PAWS of Hawaii said the dog, named Leialoha, was found "incredibly swollen, sunburned and missing 90 percent of her fur."

Officials responded after a Good Samaritan reported a man burying the dog in the sand.



Leialoha was found with lacerations on her front paw. It's suspected that her owner may have also used a knife to cut her.

The pup is making progress. On Thursday, PAWS updated followers, saying Leialoha had taken her first bath at her foster home. "Poor girl was bleeding from every inch of her body," they wrote.

CLICK HERE to learn more about how you can help Leialoha.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsanimal abusepetsu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
More TOP STORIES News