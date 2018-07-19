i cannot believe the miracle i just witnessed - this dog just chased down a skateboarder until he stopped and the owner ran over - “SO sorry, he honestly just loves skateboards” AND THEN HE DID THIS: pic.twitter.com/26mhKpFeta — Taryn Arnold (@Thetarynarnold) July 14, 2018

A skateboarding dog in San Francisco is making a lot of people smile.Taryn Arnold tweeted video of the dog, along with the a message detailing how the pup jumped on skateboard that wasn't even his on July 13."I cannot believe the miracle i just witnessed -- this dog just chased down a skateboarder until he stopped and the owner ran over -- "SO sorry, he honestly just loves skateboards" AND THEN HE DID THIS," Arnold tweeted.The video shows the cool dog along The Embarcadero, standing on the skateboard and using one of his feet to push him along, just like a human would.People can't seem to get enough of the adorable skateboarding pup, the video has more than two million views and counting!