pets

Dog's owner buys Super Bowl ad to thank vet hospital that treated his cancer

America will soon be introduced to an inspirational golden retriever who beat cancer in a new Super Bowl ad.

Scout and his grateful owner are raising money for the team that saved his life.

When Scout was admitted to the University of Wisconsin's veterinary department last year, he was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a 1% chance of survival.

The veterinarians were able to develop life-saving technology that removed almost all traces of cancer from Scout's body.

In return for saving his dog, Scout's owner, David MacNeil, CEO of WeatherTech, decided to fully fund a Super Bowl ad to promote the university's great work.

"I hope it has a positive impact on cancer for animals and people all over the world, and that's what this is all about," MacNeil said.

The University of Wisconsin said it hopes to create more life-saving cancer treatments with the funds raised from the ad.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspetsdogsuper bowl 2020animalscancer
PETS
Meet Buck, the big-hearted dog from 'The Call of the Wild'
Dog with special needs finally finds forever home
Show dogs visit ABC7 for Golden Gate Kennel Club Dog Show paw-ree-view
Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Global emergency declared over coronavirus: WHO
J.Lo, Shakira ready to bring the heat to Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Super Bowl 2020: What to know about 49ers vs. Chiefs
Tour Miami by boat for the best Instagram Pictures
Kobe Bryant inspired East Bay athlete with personal message
SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal
Cal removes John Boalt's name from law school
Show More
Grass field mural honors Kobe Bryant at Pleasanton park
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
#BayAreaUnite: A look at Bay Area's stretch of sports dominance
More TOP STORIES News