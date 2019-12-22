Pets & Animals

Pooch pirate: Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch

OKLAHOMA -- Porch pirates are a concern for anybody who has online orders delivered to their homes, but one four-legged creature is giving the term a whole other meaning.

One Oklahoma woman found herself the victim of a "pooch pirate."

Debbie Goines checked her door bell camera when someone stole her Christmas gift that her sister sent from California.

When she watched the footage, she saw the thief: a big white dog walked up to her porch and walked off with her package.

Goines says she called her neighbor to see if he found her gift. Turns out it was the neighbor's dog, Max, who couldn't resist the box full of jerky and food.

Max, however, isn't the first furry critter known to target packages left on porches. A sneaky squirrel was caught on camera pilfering an Amazon package from a San Pedro home.

Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch in escapade caught on video
EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video caught a sneaky four-legged porch pirate at work in San Pedro.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoklahomaporch piratepackage theftdogsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead after fiery crash in Santa Clara Co.
AccuWeather forecast: Soggy morning, chilly afternoon
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Curry family surprises 2,000 people as The Grinch, Cindy Lou Who
SJ family displaced by fire gets car broken into near hotel
Planes, trains and automobiles: Holiday Tahoe travel rush is on
49ers eliminate Rams from playoff contention
Show More
Tiffany bracelet dropped in Salvation Army kettle
Brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard fatally stabbed in Nashville
Stores try new strategies to attract 'Super Saturday' shoppers
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
More TOP STORIES News