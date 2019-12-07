Dog ingests mix of drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was a regular walk at the park that almost ended in tragedy for three-year-old Lido."His temperature peaked to 108 degrees. He was shaking and drooling and was out of control and we were concerned that he was going to have a heart attack or that we were going to lose him," described Lido's guardian Jennifer McHugh.McHugh says Lido began to spin minutes after ingesting a substance during their morning walk at Crissy Field Beach."Clearly the drug use in San Francisco has hit epidemic levels if we are concerned about walking our dogs and them interacting or coming in contact with drug paraphernalia," said McHugh.The drugs found inside Lido's system were methamphetamine and oxycodone.According to Lido's primary veterinarian the combination of those drugs in his 18 pound body could have killed him in a matter of minutes.It's still unknown in what form the Havanese Poodle mix ingested these drugs, He was later transported to the SFSPCA for emergency treatment, where he remains overnight.SFSPCA sent a statement to ABC7 that said:According to Mary Frances Alberigi a Veterinary tech at Presidio Way Hospital more cases like Lidos are coming in."It's actually happening all over the place. Sometimes animals can get into drugs at any park or any beach area anything and it happens if a lot of the dogs are off leash," said Alberigi.Alberigi's advice is to keep your dog on a leach and remain on high alert."You have to react fast because once the drugs are in their body you have to do everything to safe them."