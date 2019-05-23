Elephant seals get cozy on Point Reyes beach

DRAKES BEACH, Calif. (KGO) -- Elephant seals are back!SKY7 was over the cozy bunch on a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore.About 200 elephant seals came ashore on Tuesday.As a result, Drakes Beach is closed again. The earliest the beach may reopen is Friday.Park officials say it's unusual for the seals to hang out in busy spots like Drakes Beach, instead of their regular spots like Chimney Rock.You might remember elephant seals also invaded Drakes Beach in January during the pupping season.