Rare basking sharks spotted off Southern California coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. -- You might be able to catch one of the world's biggest sharks floating around the Southern California coastline.

Marine scientists say basking shark sightings are on the rise after vanishing more than 30 years ago.

They can grow to be about the size of a small bus.

The gentle giants swim with their mouths wide open, eating tiny foods like plankton.

Researchers hope the recent sightings are a sign that they're making a comeback.

