A cat taken in by firefighters has been adopted by a member of the San Francisco Fire Department after an anonymous complaint led to an effort to remove her.

A member of the San Francisco Fire Department says he "does not buy" the department's reason for kicking Edna the cat out of the station because of a policy not allowing animals on city property.San Francisco Fire Commissioner Joe Alioto Veronese spoke with ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim for a phone interview Tuesday, the day after the department released their statement.He says animals offer emotional support to EMTs and first responders and are part of their families.He says he has been a proponent of making the department's peer support program for first responders more state-of-the-art and wants to include therapy animals.Alioto Veronese plans to bring up a proposal to revise station policy to allow animals at a commission meeting Wednesday morning.Edna has been living at station 49 in China Basin for more than 4 years until an anonymous complaint about her prompted the captain to ask Edna be removed as of Monday.Her story has since captured the hearts of the world, with her Instagram page @fire_cat_edna gaining more than 30,000 followers since our initial story on Sunday.