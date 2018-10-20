PETS & ANIMALS

Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS --
The Indianapolis Zoo says a lion has died in a fight with another lion.

The zoo said Friday that an adult female, Zuri, attacked 10-year-old male Nyack in their outdoor yard Monday before the zoo opened for the day.

The zoo says the two had been housed together for eight years and produced three cubs in 2015. Nyack was on loan from the San Diego Zoo.

RELATED: Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo

It says staff heard an unusual amount of roaring from the yard and staff tried to separate the two but Zuri held Nyack by the neck until he stopped moving. A necropsy confirmed that Nyack died of suffocation from injuries to his neck.

The zoo said daily logs kept by staff showed no unusual aggression, injuries or wounds between the two.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfightanimal attackanimalszooIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Wildlife rescue center caring for record number of injured, orphaned animals
More than just a pretty face, opossums have 'superpowers'
Who to contact if you find wildlife in distress in the Bay Area
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Khashoggi killing puts spotlight on Saudi investments in Silicon Valley
AAA left two women alone and stranded for 7 hours in Novato
Morgan Hill ticket matches 5 of 6 Mega Millions numbers
Property dispute threatens La Taqueria, beloved Mission District restaurant
Next stop, Halloween! Boy's bus costume is custom-built for wheelchair
Photographer seeks couple in Yosemite proposal photo
No Mega Millions winner, jackpot climbs to $1.6 billion
Magnitude 4.0 earthquake shakes Texas panhandle
Show More
Mega Million winning numbers drawn for $1 billion jackpot
Jeweler surprises bride-to-be with new engagement ring
Families struggle after alleged contractor fraud worth $800,000
Battle at SFO between cab drivers over $250,000 medallions
Is Sen. Kamala Harris a contender for president in 2020?
More News