animal rescue

Dog trapped under concrete patio rescued by firefighters in Riverside County

PERRIS, Calif. -- Firefighters in Southern California worked to help a little dog trapped under a concrete patio in the city of Perris for about an hour.

The dog apparently dug her way under the patio and couldn't find a way back out, it's not the first time.

CAL FIRE and the Riverside County Fire Department tweeted video of the rescue Monday, saying the dog was stuck 8-9 feet back under a concrete patio.

It took some nudging before the little dog was finally freed.

After carefully cutting a section out of the patio firefighters were able to safely remove the dog and reunite her with her family, according to Fire Capt. Fernando Herrera.

She's done this before, but the previous times, she was able to scoot out. But this time, she went too far in and couldn't get out, according to Herrera.

