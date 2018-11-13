CAMP FIRE

Firefighters search for family of dog rescued from Camp Fire in Paradise

San Mateo city firefighters rescued a dog from the Camp Fire in Paradise and are now hoping to reunite him with his owners. (Photo by San Mateo Fire)

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) --
San Mateo city firefighters rescued a dog from the Camp Fire in Paradise and are now hoping to reunite him with his owners.

RELATED: Horse found in Paradise pool after Camp Fire blazes through area

They nicknamed him Camp. He hung with the crew of E24 for six hours. They fed him jerky and gave him much-needed water and tended to his hurt paws.

"Thank you San Mateo city firefighters for showing what it means to be compassionate. The city of Paradise will rise again. This is the little spirit that will lead the way," said San Mateo Fire Batallion Chief Joe Novelli in a note.

The sheriff's department is taking care of Camp for now. Hopefully, his owners survived, will see this and they will be reunited.

For more stories and video related to the Camp Fire, visit this page.

