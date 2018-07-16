PETS & ANIMALS

Watch: Florida deputy hilariously heckles slow 'pedestrian'

Deputy Brian Bowman couldn't help but poke fun after getting stuck behind a slow "pedestrian." (Marion County Sheriff's Office via Storyful)

Branson Kimball
MARION COUNTY, Fla. --
Held up in traffic? Deputy Brian Bowman of the Marion County Sheriff's Office can relate.

On Sunday, the Florida deputy took to Facebook to talk about how he was being slowed down by a "pedestrian" walking down the middle of the road.

Bowman jested about the guy in front of him doing, "one mile per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone," who "shouldn't even be on the road in the first place."

The deputy said he, "tried to talk to him and he snapped at me."

Then the deputy turned the camera around to show the culprit: a huge tortoise.

"Come on, Grandpa, I got places to be," yelled Bowman. "Everybody wants to drive slow with a cop car behind 'em. Can't get nowhere on time."

Officials have yet to comment on if the tortoise was cited for jaywalking.

Storyful contributed to this post.
