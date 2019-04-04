Pets & Animals

Florida woman boldly rescues snake from beer can

What would you do if you saw a snake trapped in a soda can?

A Florida woman chose the latter, bravely electing to save the snake from harm despite her fears.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," Rosa Fond can be heard in the video she shared to Facebook via Storyful.

After a few minutes of work and with the aid of a stick, Fond was able to free the snake, which then became aggressive toward her and wrapped itself around her arm.

She shared photos of her injuries in the comments of the Facebook post.

"You better thank me for the rest of your life," she says to the snake before departing.
