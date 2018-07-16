ANIMAL ATTACK

Fox is 9th casualty after jaguar's weekend escape at zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans Saturday morning and killed nine animals. (WDSU)

NEW ORLEANS --
The death of a wounded fox brings to nine the number of animals that have died as the result of the weekend escape of a jaguar from its enclosure at the zoo in New Orleans.

Rusty was one of two foxes attacked by the big cat. Audubon Zoo officials say on the zoo's website that Rusty died Monday.

RELATED: New Orleans zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit and kills 6 other animals, officials say

The jaguar, Valerio, escaped his enclosure before the zoo opened Saturday morning and was captured less than an hour later.

The zoo reopened Sunday.

Details on how the jaguar escaped have not been released. The zoo says an initial inspection indicates the roof of the habitat was "compromised." But they say an investigation is continuing.

An alpaca and fox died Sunday. Four alpacas, one emu and one fox died Saturday. No people were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsjaguaranimal attackzoou.s. & worldLouisiana
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
ANIMAL ATTACK
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
Woman in critical condition after bee stings in SoCal
Firefighter bitten in face by pit bull after San Leandro fire
New Orleans closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More animal attack
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Otters play in ice to escape summer heat
Orinda woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News