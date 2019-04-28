Gator knocks on Florida woman's door

So you are sitting at home and you get a knock on the door. But what do you do if your visitor was a rather large reptile?A Florida woman got quite the greeting from an alligator when it decided to see what was going on inside her house.It walked up to the front porch and after "knocking" on the door, stared inside.The woman says the reptile appeared to be extremely aggressive.She called a trapper who came and removed the gator which was about eight feet long.