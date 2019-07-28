Lake effect: geese watch dive team train in Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- Some divers with Placer County Sheriff's office got a little help and some winged supervision with their training this week.The team trained over by the Tahoe Vista Boat Ramp, which is on the north shore of Lake Tahoe.Apparently some geese wanted to make sure they were doing it right.The curious birds looked on as the team waded into the water, gear and all.The dive team helps with the search and rescue operations, evidence collection and recovering vehicles and boats.