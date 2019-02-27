George HW Bush's service dog Sully gets new job

Updated an hour ago

MARYLAND -- Sully the dog is starting a new job.The labrador retriever is best known for being the service dog for former President George H.W. Bush.He garnered world-wide attention when a photo of him lying in front of the late president's casket went viral after Bush died last year.But life goes on, and Sully's no exception.The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center welcomed him aboard Wednesday to serve in its facility dog program.His duties will be a bit lighter than what he did for the president, Sully's main job will be interacting with patients to help reduce their stress.Hanging out with vets is nothing new for Sully. George H.W. Bush flew for the U.S. Navy and earlier this month the pooch met airline captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who he is named after.