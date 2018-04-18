ANIMAL NEWS

Girls' father builds ramp to help dog with bad knees

EMBED </>More Videos

A man helped build a ramp for the family's elderly dog so it would have an easier time getting in and outside the house.

Getting up the stairs on your own can be rough, especially if you're an 11-year-old dog with bad knees.


So, Julia Silver's dad decided to build a ramp for their dog Jonas outside their Los Angeles home.

VIDEO: Rescue dog now working for UC Berkeley Police Department
EMBED More News Videos

Meet the newest member of the UC Berkeley Police Department. His name is Obi, and he's a 14-month old Springer Spaniel.


Silver said Jonas is getting old, and her dad wanted to make it easier for their dog to get in and out of the house, without getting injured.

Click here for more stories and videos about animals.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsfeel goodanimalsdistractiondog
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL NEWS
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Amazing video of Bay Area mountain lion, kittens in den prompts challenge to keep cubs safe
VIDEO: Adorable mountain lion cubs live, play in Sonoma
Shippers slow down to protect whales after close calls in the Bay
More animal news
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News