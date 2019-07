EMBED >More News Videos The internet is fawning over a selfie featuring the two gorillas, Ndakazi and Ndeze, and Mathieu Shamavu, a ranger at Virunga National Park in eastern Congo.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Sick of the rain? So were these gorillas as they held their babies close and shuffled to avoid the raindrops.In the video, the primates sit in a dry spot at the Riverbanks Zoo. They peek out to see if it's still raining before walking along the wall to escape the weather.The video went viral after many people were surprised at the very human-like reaction.