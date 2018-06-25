SHARKS

10-foot great white shark swims near Monterey Bay kayaker

EMBED </>More Videos

Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget. (Photo by Eric Mailander)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Shark season is upon us, and a kayaker in Monterey Bay had an encounter she won't forget.

Stella Phol was on the water when this happened - her friend, who's a marine biologist, recorded video of a 10-foot great white swimming just 10 feet away from her.

RELATED: Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings

She says she remained calm.

"It wasn't interested in us in any threatening way. It wasn't following me," she said.

Biologists say shark season runs from May through October, when sharks give birth and shark sightings increase.

Click here for more stories and videos related to sharks.

PHOTOS: Shark washes up on Santa Cruz County beach
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalssharksanimal newsanimalsmonterey countyoceanscaught on camerabuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Shark washes up on Santa Cruz County beach
Shark warnings issued at beaches after multiple sightings
SHARKS
Sharknado in the sky? Man spots cloud shaped as shark
Man bitten in apparent shark attack on Crystal Beach
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
VIDEO: SoCal beachgoers help shark back into water
Meet Deep Blue, the biggest great white shark ever filmed
More sharks
PETS & ANIMALS
2nd baby bobcat rescued in San Anselmo
Florida man, 88, burns raccoon alive over eating mangoes
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
Boa constrictor wrapped around mailbox derails mail delivery
Meet this week's Perfect Pet
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News