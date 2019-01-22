WHALE

Grey whale, calf swim together in Monterey Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Gray whales have started migrating south, along our coast. A drone has captured incredible images of a calf, swimming alongside its mother. (Monterey Bay Whale Watch)

MONTEREY, Calif. (KGO) --
Gray whales have started migrating south, along our coast. A drone has captured incredible images of a calf, swimming alongside its mother.

The Monterey Bay Whale Watch provided this rare sight.

VIDEO: Whale breaches with spectacular rainbow in Monterey Bay

Gray whales are being attracted to Monterey Bay on their migration because of an abundance of squid, which provide plenty of food.

A marine biologist says warmer waters in Mexico give the whales a safe place to give birth and nurse their calves.

The whales will return to Alaska in the spring.

See more stories, photos, and videos on whales.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalanimalsanimal newswhalewhale watchingmonterey countyNorthern California
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHALE
Drone video captures killer whales trailing New Zealand swimmer
VIDEO: Kayaker has close encounter with humpback whales near Norway
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
Whale breaches with spectacular rainbow in Monterey Bay
More whale
PETS & ANIMALS
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Dog gets adopted after spending 525 days in shelter
VIDEO: Reptiles up their fitness game with water aerobics
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
BART approval rating reportedly hits record low
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Show More
Oscars 2019: What to know
Uber driver struggles with passenger who grabs at wheel
Supreme Court allows enforcement of military transgender ban
Lockdown lifted at Union City Kaiser facility following police activity
Accuweather Forecast: Long streak of dry weather
More News