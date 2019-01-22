Grey whale, calf swim together in Monterey Bay

Gray whales have started migrating south, along our coast. A drone has captured incredible images of a calf, swimming alongside its mother.The Monterey Bay Whale Watch provided this rare sight.Gray whales are being attracted to Monterey Bay on their migration because of an abundance of squid, which provide plenty of food.A marine biologist says warmer waters in Mexico give the whales a safe place to give birth and nurse their calves.The whales will return to Alaska in the spring.